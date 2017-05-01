Cirrus Agrees to Pay $50,000 Penalty for Late Air Emission Reports
Cirrus Aircraft has agreed to pay a $50,000 penalty to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency over late air emission reports. The agency says the Duluth manufacturer failed to apply for necessary air quality permits and also failed to submit required reports dating back to 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Sun
|KAYLA
|2
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC