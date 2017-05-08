Catalyzing Livable Communities with Cultural Planning

On Monday morning, more than 100 planners gathered at NPC17 to learn how cultural planning can advance a range of planning priorities through cross-sector and cross-disciplinary innovations. A panel of five experts in arts and cultural planning discussed innovative policies and tools emerging from cultural planning processes operating at the neighborhood, district, city, town, and regional scales in and around Boston ; Chicago ; Duluth, Minnesota ; Durango, Colorado ; Lawrence, Kansas ; and the Des Moines, Iowa, area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.