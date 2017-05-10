Carlton Co. Man Accused of Kidnapping...

Carlton Co. Man Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Duluth Teen

Deputies responded to a home on County Road 18 in rural Wrenshall on Monday after receiving a report that a juvenile male was being held hostage, and "in really bad shape, tied to a chair and getting his head stomped on." Sheriff Kelly Lake says the responding deputies found a resident of the address, 21-year-old Scott Kendrick Lindgren, attempting to pull out of the driveway with his girlfriend and a 17-year-old Duluth male in the vehicle.

