Beaver Island Brewing Co. begins production at new facility, cans to hit shelves June 6 The new facility will produce more than four times the beer than the downtown Beaver Island location Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2rj1ITh Matt Studer watches as empty cans are prepared for filling Wednesday, May 24 on the first day of production at the new Beaver Island Brewing Company facility in St. Cloud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.