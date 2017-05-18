Airborne 05.18.17: Snowbirds Re-Train...

Airborne 05.18.17: Snowbirds Re-Train, 200th Cabri G2, Rockford AirFest DOA

The Canadian Snowbirds precision demonstration team has cancelled six appearances in the U.S. and Canada this month, and will be returning to Canada for additional practice and training, according to the team, itself. US appearances that have been cancelled, include Quonset Air National Guard Base, RI; Whiteman, MO; and Duluth, MN.

