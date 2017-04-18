Western Duluth Little League Fundraiser for New Fields
Western Duluth Little League, thanks to the City of Duluth's Western Parks Expansion Project, has the opportunity to improve their Little League facilities with a matching grant up to $100,000. They held a spaghetti dinner and silent auction at Mr. D's on Sunday to help the cause.
