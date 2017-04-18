TKDA expands Duluth staff
William Beyer, PE, has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and has eight years of design and construction experience in the mining and energy generation industries. Graham Redshaw, EIT, has an Integrated Engineering Degree from Minnesota State University in Mankato.
