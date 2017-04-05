SUV fatally hits Duluth woman, 62, throwing her against electrical box

A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was struck by an SUV and thrown against an electrical box along London Road in Duluth on Tuesday, according to police and a witness at the scene. The Duluth Police Department confirmed that the woman died when she was struck near the intersection of London Road and 40th Avenue East, in front of Ecumen Lakeshore, around 12:40 p.m. Authorities said the driver, a 49-year-old woman, was taken into custody after the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.