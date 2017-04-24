Someday, the country will come for Minnesota's goldmine of fresh water
"As the population grows, and as climate continues to change, we probably will have to move water from where it is to where it is not." Jesse Schomberg remembers the conversations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar 30
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC