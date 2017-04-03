Seven New Affiliates Sign On For 'Collin Raye's Country Rewind'

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country WWDK/LANSING, MI; WLFW/EVANSVILLE, IN; WDKW/KNOXVILLE, TN; KDKE/DULUTH, MN; WGEE/GREENBAY, WI; WDKE/DULUTH, MN; and KMJO/FARGO, ND are the newest affiliates of ENVISION NETWORKS' syndicated "COLLIN RAYE'S REWIND COUNTRY" daily vignettes. The programming highlights untold stories behind the music and artists from Country's past 30 years.

