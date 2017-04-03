Seven New Affiliates Sign On For 'Collin Raye's Country Rewind'
MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country WWDK/LANSING, MI; WLFW/EVANSVILLE, IN; WDKW/KNOXVILLE, TN; KDKE/DULUTH, MN; WGEE/GREENBAY, WI; WDKE/DULUTH, MN; and KMJO/FARGO, ND are the newest affiliates of ENVISION NETWORKS' syndicated "COLLIN RAYE'S REWIND COUNTRY" daily vignettes. The programming highlights untold stories behind the music and artists from Country's past 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Mon
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar 30
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC