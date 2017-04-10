Services Fri., Apr. 14 for Warren Erickson, 86
Warren D. Erickson, of Proctor, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Viewcrest Health Center in Duluth with his family by his side. He was born on April 12, 1930 to Alfred and Alice Erickson in Proctor.
