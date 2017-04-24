Route Changes Coming to DTA Services ...

Route Changes Coming to DTA Services in May

Due to construction on Michigan Street in Duluth, the Duluth Transportation Authority has announced some changes to its downtown routes. From May 1st, the DTA will be relocating its downtown operations to Superior Street.

