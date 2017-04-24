Route Changes Coming to DTA Services in May
Due to construction on Michigan Street in Duluth, the Duluth Transportation Authority has announced some changes to its downtown routes. From May 1st, the DTA will be relocating its downtown operations to Superior Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|4 hr
|KAYLA
|2
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC