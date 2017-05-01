Remembering Lake Superior's 'Black Su...

Remembering Lake Superior's 'Black Sunday' storm that killed 3 boys, Coast Guard rescuer

Today marks the 50th anniversary of "Black Sunday" on Lake Superior, a storm system that spawned a tornado outbreak in Minnesota and Iowa. The accompanying wind gusts whipped up 20-foot waves on Superior - leading to the deaths of three teenage brothers who were chasing the waves, and a U.S. Coast Guard rescuer from Michigan who tried to save them.

