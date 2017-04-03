Progress MN: The College of St. Scholastica

Physical therapy and occupational therapy programs were bursting at the seams at The College of St. Scholastica until they were moved last fall into a new $16.5 million Health Science Center and Maurices Community Clinic, at 940 Woodland Ave., about a mile from the Duluth college. The new, three-story, 45,000-square-foot building gave the college four new lecture facilities and three laboratory areas and alleviated crowded conditions on the main campus, says Bob Ashenmacher, St. Scholastica's executive director of communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.