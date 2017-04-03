Progress MN: The College of St. Scholastica
Physical therapy and occupational therapy programs were bursting at the seams at The College of St. Scholastica until they were moved last fall into a new $16.5 million Health Science Center and Maurices Community Clinic, at 940 Woodland Ave., about a mile from the Duluth college. The new, three-story, 45,000-square-foot building gave the college four new lecture facilities and three laboratory areas and alleviated crowded conditions on the main campus, says Bob Ashenmacher, St. Scholastica's executive director of communications.
