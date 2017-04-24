Paul McCartney Announces North Americ...

Paul McCartney Announces North American Tour Dates

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Sir Paul McCartney is bringing his One On One Tour back to North America nearly a full year since it first hit the States, and this time he'll be playing a handful of cities for the first time. The tour revs up this July in Miami before taking on new cities like Duluth , Wichita, and Newark, wrapping in Detroit come October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Apr 3 snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar 30 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC