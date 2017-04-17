Our Dionysian Crucible and Trump's White Christian Voters
Duluth, Minnesota April 13, 2017: In the new book The Dionysian Gospel: The Fourth Gospel and Euripides , the American biblical scholar Dennis R. MacDonald explores how the anonymous author of the Fourth Gospel may have been drawing on and competing with Euripides' Bacchae . In Appendix 2 , MacDonald helpfully provides his own original translation of sections of Euripides' play that are most relevant to the Fourth Gospel.
