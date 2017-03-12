On Break, State Lawmakers Take Education Debate to Constituents
Even though the Minnesota House and Senate are recessed, lawmakers are reaching out to constituents and presenting their views on top issues. Monday, it was all about education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar 30
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC