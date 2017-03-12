On Break, State Lawmakers Take Educat...

On Break, State Lawmakers Take Education Debate to Constituents

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WDIO

Even though the Minnesota House and Senate are recessed, lawmakers are reaching out to constituents and presenting their views on top issues. Monday, it was all about education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Apr 3 snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar 30 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar 11 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC