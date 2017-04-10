NPR's Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea goes all in as solo artist - Thu, 13 Apr 2017 PST

In early 2016, singer and violinist Gaelynn Lea was giving music lessons and performing in her native Duluth, Minnesota, both as a solo artist and with Low's Alan Sparhawk as the Murder of Crows. At the urging of two of her students and a college friend, Lea entered NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, which called for musicians to submit videos of themselves performing an original song at a desk of their choosing.

