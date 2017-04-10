Lukosevicius powers Denver to NCAA ti...

Lukosevicius powers Denver to NCAA title, 3-2 over UMD

Jarid Lukosevicius scored three goals in the second period, and Denver beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Saturday night for the NCAA championship. Troy Terry had two assists and Tanner Jaillet made 38 saves as Denver moved into a tie with North Dakota for second on the NCAA list with eight men's hockey titles, trailing only Michigan with nine.

