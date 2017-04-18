LSC President Johns reaches 40-year anniversary
LSC President Patrick M. Johns has been with the Minnesota State system for 40 years and is the longest standing current president the system, the college announced Tuesday. The Minnesota State Board of Trustees named him president of Lake Superior College in May 2010.
