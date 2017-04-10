Local students on Paramount stage in ...

Local students on Paramount stage in regional premiere

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri

Maria Beck, Jarett Edwards, Ahnika Lexvold, Eric Bakken, Jacqueline Missler, Kaylee Hechtel and Ryne Hildren have been rehearsing with the group every week all year in preparation for this concert, and a lengthy list of other concert appearances as well. The most recent appearance was last month at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis during the national convention of the American Choral Directors Association .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Apr 3 snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar 30 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC