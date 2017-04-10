Local students on Paramount stage in regional premiere
Maria Beck, Jarett Edwards, Ahnika Lexvold, Eric Bakken, Jacqueline Missler, Kaylee Hechtel and Ryne Hildren have been rehearsing with the group every week all year in preparation for this concert, and a lengthy list of other concert appearances as well. The most recent appearance was last month at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis during the national convention of the American Choral Directors Association .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar 30
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC