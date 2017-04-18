Leaders Speak on Importance of Grants to Help Homeless Youth
Local leaders spoke Thursday on the importance of grants that help at-risk and homeless youth in the Northland -- grants the Trump administration has proposed eliminating. The Community Development Block Grants will help the Center for Changing Lives in Duluth.
