Johnson named to manage Mariner Medical Clinic
St. Luke's has named Katy Johnson as Mariner Medical Clinic manager. Johnson, who grew up in Superior, completed her Bachelor of Science in general business administration with an emphasis in sales and marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
