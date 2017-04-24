Ice and snow close Duluth schools; Tw...

Ice and snow close Duluth schools; Twin Cities gets chilling rain

Read more: Star Tribune

Moisture in its many forms Wednesday morning was coating large swaths of Minnesota, with ice and snow closing schools in and around Duluth, while the Twin Cities absorbed a steady, cold soaking. Public schools are closed in Duluth, Hermantown, Proctor, Cloquet, Ely and other communities, while the University of Minnesota Duluth is delaying things until 10 a.m. Portions of Minnesota's Arrowhead have an ice storm in their immediate future, with thickness ranging from one- to three-quarters of an inch, according to the National Weather Service .

Duluth, MN

