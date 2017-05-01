How Duluth became the outdoor capital of the Midwest
Nature's waterpark Charlotte Nash took a photo of Amity Creek Falls along Seven Bridges Road in Duluth. The city is becoming an outdoor adventure hot spot with plenty of trails and waterways for people to explore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|23 hr
|KAYLA
|2
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC