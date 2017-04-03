HoC meets today, Friday in Duluth

HoC meets today, Friday in Duluth

A panel discussion on cross-border partnerships, along with presentations on binational recreation, tourism,stewardship of public lands are among the topics of a two-day meeting of the Heart of the Continent Partnership today and Friday in Duluth. The Heart of the Continent Partnership's workshop is intended for tourist operators, outfitters, and those interested in tourism to identify and map the region's special values, places and stories, said a new release sent Wednesday by Frank Jewell who also chairs the Heart of the Continent Partnership steering committee and serves as a St. Louis County commissioner.

