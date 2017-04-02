Former Chiefs RB Ted McKnight inducte...

Former Chiefs RB Ted McKnight inducted into Duluth Athletic Hall of Fame

Former Chiefs running back Ted McKnight will be one of six new inductees into the DECC Athletic Hall of Fame in Duluth, Minnesota. The Duluth News-Tribune is reporting that former Kansas City Chiefs running back Ted McKnight will be one of six new inductees into the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Athletic Hall of Fame.

