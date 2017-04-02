Former Chiefs RB Ted McKnight inducted into Duluth Athletic Hall of Fame
Former Chiefs running back Ted McKnight will be one of six new inductees into the DECC Athletic Hall of Fame in Duluth, Minnesota. The Duluth News-Tribune is reporting that former Kansas City Chiefs running back Ted McKnight will be one of six new inductees into the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Athletic Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arrowhead Addict.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Thu
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|Players Girks
|14
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC