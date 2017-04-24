Find of device that looked like milit...

Find of device that looked like military mortar causes scare

Saturday Apr 22

Authorities say a device found in the debris of a garage fire in Ashland that looked like a military mortar round turned out to be a harmless training round. Firefighters in the northwestern Wisconsin city discovered the device Friday and weren't sure whether it was a live round or not.

