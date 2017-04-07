Duluth woman came to aid of erratic driver who then ran her over, charges say

At least nine people witnessed a Superior, Wis., woman fatally strike a good Samaritan who came to her aid after her vehicle skidded off London Road on Tuesday, according to charges filed Friday, April 7. Theresa Marie Katzmark, 49, was arraigned in State District Court in Duluth on a felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 62-year-old Donna Ruth Estrem of Duluth. Witnesses reportedly told police that Estrem went to check on Katzmark, whose Mercury Mountaineer was the subject of numerous erratic driving reports, when she left the road in front of the Ecumen Lakeshore facility at London Road and 40th Avenue East at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

