Developer plans tech village, jazz club in historic jewelry store
Bagley and Company, 315 W. Superior St., was operated by the same Duluth family for 131 years before closing last summer. A long-time downtown jewelry store has been purchased by a Texas-based developer with Hermantown roots who plans to turn the building into office space for Internet professionals and create a food and music venue where diamond display cases once stood.
