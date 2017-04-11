Burnsville teacher accused of sexually explicit communication with student

A Burnsville High School music teacher is accused of having sexually explicit electronic communication with a student over the past several weeks, police said. Erik Micheal Akervik, 29, of Burnsville, was arrested at the high school about 11:30 a.m. Monday and booked into Dakota County jail on suspicion of using the internet or a computer to distribute material that relates or describes sexual conduct with a child, jail records show.

