Wedel hired as commercial banker at N...

Wedel hired as commercial banker at NBC's Duluth branch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Business North

Her hometown is Grand Rapids, where she attended Itasca Community College. Wedel has nine years of banking experience, most recently as a manager of two US Bank locations in Duluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Thu Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb 23 artful living 47
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Feb 15 Elbert 1
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb 6 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Dec '16 Nicole lamb 13
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC