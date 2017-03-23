Vetoed bill worries North Star Co-op ...

Vetoed bill worries North Star Co-op officials

Thursday Mar 23

A bill vetoed Monday that would have removed the authority of the state's utility commission to resolve disputes between consumers and their municipal or cooperative utilities has local officials concerned. Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed Senate File 141/House File 234 relating to the regulation of municipal electric utilities and rural electric cooperatives by the Public Utilities Commission.

