Vetoed bill worries North Star Co-op officials
A bill vetoed Monday that would have removed the authority of the state's utility commission to resolve disputes between consumers and their municipal or cooperative utilities has local officials concerned. Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed Senate File 141/House File 234 relating to the regulation of municipal electric utilities and rural electric cooperatives by the Public Utilities Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar 11
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|Players Girks
|14
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
|Security jewelers
|Jan '17
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan '17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC