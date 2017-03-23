University of Minnesota to review han...

University of Minnesota to review handling of assault case

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Some Americans breathed a sigh of relief and others are having their patience tested as the long-running debate on health care goes even longer. A Catholic church official's 14-year legal odyssey over his handling of sex-abuse complaints won't end anytime soon after a Philadelphia judge said he would be retried on child endangerment charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar 11 WEDONTKNOW 4
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mar 3 Players Girks 14
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar 2 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb 23 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC