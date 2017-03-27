Two Duluth Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department says the Jean Duluth and Keene Creek Dog Parks will be closed temporarily due to wet soil and mud. Warmer weather and snow melt has caused muddy conditions at the parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
