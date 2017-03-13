Swim Creative to protest Winter by we...

Swim Creative to protest Winter by wearing shorts, drinking ARCO Coffee

Swim Creative, a branding and advertising studio in Duluth, MN, announced it will observe the 5th annual Shorts Against Winter holiday by passing out free ARCO Coffee and prizes from 7:30am to 8:30am on March 17, 2017. Shorts Against Winter is an annual event started by Swim where people wear shorts to take a stand against winter.

