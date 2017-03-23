Second Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Ag...

Second Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Ashland County Jail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

In the complaint filed on Wednesday, the 25-year-old female plaintiff alleges former Ashland County Corrections Officer Christopher Bond had inappropriate sexual contact with her. The lawsuit says it happened while she was an inmate at the county jail in 2013 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar 11 WEDONTKNOW 4
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Mar 3 Players Girks 14
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children Mar 2 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb 23 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
Security jewelers Jan '17 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan '17 Bigdog bandit 22
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC