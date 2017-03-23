Second Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Ashland County Jail
In the complaint filed on Wednesday, the 25-year-old female plaintiff alleges former Ashland County Corrections Officer Christopher Bond had inappropriate sexual contact with her. The lawsuit says it happened while she was an inmate at the county jail in 2013 and 2014.
