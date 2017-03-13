Remembering America and her life unde...

Remembering America and her life under water

Yesterday Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

A post last week of a 1925 photograph of the steamship America led to a tip about this story from the 2nd Quarter 2012 issue of Nor'easter , the journal of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association . The story, written by Gina Temple-Rhodes and used here with permission from the LSMMA, includes a more complete history of the vessel, including tales from Arthur Wright, a Duluthian whose father was a crew member on America .

