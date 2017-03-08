Public Feedback Welcomed for Uber, Lyft Coming to Duluth
Catching a ride in Duluth could soon come with more options, but before any Uber or Lyft driver can hit the streets, an ordinance regulating the Transportation Network Companies still needs to pass and your feedback is welcomed. On Thursday, there will be a public meeting to go over the ordinance.
