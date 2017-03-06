Police arrest 5 in February shooting ...

Police arrest 5 in February shooting death of UMD student

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Star Tribune

Police have arrested five people in connection with last month's shooting death of a student from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Duluth Police Department, along with members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, arrested four people Friday in the death of 22-year-old William Grahek.

