Orthodox Christians Welcome Bishop to Duluth
Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, presided over the liturgy at Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, which was attended by dozens of parishioners from across northeastern Minnesota. The visit is part of an annual tour of the 58 parishes in the Metropolis of Chicago, which spans parts of six states.
