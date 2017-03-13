Orr Council tables Cook Hospital Board request
The Orr City Council tabled a request from the Cook Hospital District, requesting the council send a letter of support to state representatives Senator Tom Bakk, Rep. Rob Ecklund, and Rep. Jason Metsa asking to amend legislation to require all townships/residents of the original hospital district area be assessed.
