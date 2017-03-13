North Shore Bank announces four promotions
North Shore Bank of Commerce has promoted Patricia Swenson to trust systems operations manager, Jake Anderson to trust risk operations manager, Marty MacLean to trust operational and project manager and Samantha Krsiean to trust administrator. Swenson has worked with North Shore Bank for more than 30 years, with much of her career in trust operations.
