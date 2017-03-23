MN Snapshot: Duluth waterfront developers tackle new project
Fresh off their hard-won success in building the $30 million Pier B Resort along Lake Superior's Duluth Harbor, developers Sandy Hoff and Alex Giuliani are about to tackle "Lot D," a former 12-acre industrial site next door.
