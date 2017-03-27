MN: DTA, Arrowhead Transit to Expand Services
March 31--Informed that the Duluth Transit Authority had been awarded roughly $4 million in state grant funding on Thursday, Dennis Jensen uttered a single word. The DTA will use the money to fund five new two-year pilot routes, including a dedicated campus circulator to serve the University of Minnesota Duluth that will synchronize closely with class schedules.
