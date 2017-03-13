Minnesota Slip Bridge in Canal Park t...

Minnesota Slip Bridge in Canal Park to get improvements starting March 20

22 hrs ago Read more: Business North

The City of Duluth has been working since last year with its consultant engineer, LHB Corp, on a retrofit design to improve operations of the Minnesota Slip Bridge in Canal Park, also known as the blue pedestrian bridge. The City's consultant engineer helped design new custom manufactured parts for the 26-year-old bridge which has been riddled with repairs and closures since it first opened.

