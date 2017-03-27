Meyer Group adds two employees
Kelly Sather joined Meyer Group Architecture as CAD technician/designer, bringing a varied background in retail store planning, finance and retail management. She graduated from Lake Superior College in 2014 with a degree in Architectural Technology and has additional educational background in Fine Art from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
