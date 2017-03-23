'Lonesome' Bob Dylan reflects on frie...

'Lonesome' Bob Dylan reflects on friends he lost in 2016

Bob Dylan opened up about the 2016 loss of many of his longtime friends and colleagues in a new interview the cultural icon posted to his website, BobDylan.com Wednesday. In the chat with scribe Bill Flanagan, the legendary singer-songwriter, 75, was asked if he was hit particularly hard by the epidemic of celebrity deaths, a group that included Muhammad Ali, Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard and Leon Russell.

