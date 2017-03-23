'Lonesome' Bob Dylan reflects on friends he lost in 2016

Bob Dylan opened up about the 2016 loss of many of his longtime friends and colleagues in a new interview the cultural icon posted to his website, BobDylan.com Wednesday. In the chat with scribe Bill Flanagan, the legendary singer-songwriter, 75, was asked if he was hit particularly hard by the epidemic of celebrity deaths, a group that included Muhammad Ali, Leonard Cohen, Merle Haggard and Leon Russell.

