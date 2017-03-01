Individuals from Federal Prison Camp to share their stories of white collar crime at UWS
The University of Wisconsin-Superior will help to share the stories of individuals currently serving sentences for white collar crime at the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth on Thursday, March 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Erlanbach Lecture Hall on the first floor of Swenson Hall. This free event is open to the community as well as the entire UW-Superior campus.
