Hibbing Crash Kills Volunteer Firefighter

Fifty-year-old Everett Wendell Beach of Zim was driving a vehicle that rolled over on County Road 5 near Cummings Road late Monday morning. Emergency responders extricated Beach from the vehicle and sent him to a Duluth hospital via Life Link 3. Beach was a volunteer firefighter with the McDavitt Fire Department.

